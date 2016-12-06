U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it hoped the United States would not allow transit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen when she visits Guatemala next month.
China hopes the United States "does not allow her transit, and does not send any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces", the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.