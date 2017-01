WASHINGTON The White House on Friday said there was "no change" to the United States' longstanding "one China" policy after President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"We remain firmly committed to our 'one China' policy," said Ned Price, a national security spokesman for President Barack Obama. "Our fundamental interest is in peaceful and stable cross-Strait relations."

