In Philippines battle, troops pinned down by sniper fire, Molotov cocktails
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it offered new dates for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could attend after officials on Monday said he would skip the scheduled April 5-6 gathering in Brussels.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner also told reporters during a conference call that the United States remained "100 percent" committed to the 28-member Western security alliance.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
KABUL A militant attack on a Kabul mosque killed at least four people and wounded eight more on Thursday, an official said, as Muslims crowded the city's prayer halls for religious observances in the holy month of Ramadan.