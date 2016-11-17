WASHINGTON Some members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team can now begin work with officials at certain government agencies as they prepare for the new administration to take over in January, the White House said on Thursday.

"The President-elect's team has now completed the necessary steps for an initial group of authorized individuals to begin receiving briefings and other materials from our transition teams at select agencies across the government," said White House spokeswoman Brandi Hoffine in a statement.

"We expect to receive additional names for a wider range of agencies from the President-elect's team as the transition work continues, and we will facilitate those requests on a rolling basis," Hoffine said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)