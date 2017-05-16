The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... [0703 EDT]

- ...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism." [0713 EDT]

- I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... [0810 EDT]

- 'U.S. Industrial Production Surged in April' (on.wsj.com/2pT5ttn) [1202 EDT]

