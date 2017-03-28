LONDON Britain's relationship with the United States has not been harmed by unproven claims made on a U.S. television station that it helped eavesdrop on Donald Trump, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"It has certainly done no lasting damage to our relationship, certainly not to the special relationship, and certainly not to intelligence sharing, which of course will carry on between our countries," Johnson told parliament.

Earlier this month, Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency dismissed the allegations, made by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano, as "utterly ridiculous".

