U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON A senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday that the positive bond developed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week in Florida helped lead to China's abstention from a U.N. Security Council vote on Syria.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, would not say whether Trump personally asked Xi that China not veto the resolution.

The official said Xi's decision not to veto the resolution spoke to China's determination not to obstruct the U.N.'s ability to sanction Syria for a chemical weapons attack last week.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)