JUNEAU An Alaska environmental agency said on Monday it was ready to permanently haul off hundreds of tons of debris scattered along the state's coastline, most of which travelled thousands of miles from Japan after the 2011 tsunami.

A reconfigured, oversized barge is headed to Kodiak Island, where it will arrive on Wednesday to start collecting materials along coastlines stretching from Kodiak to British Columbia, said Janna Stewart, clean-up coordinator for the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

Crews will recover nearly 250 tons of items collected and stored above high-tide lines in earlier phases of the clean-up. They include portions of docks, shipping containers, building fragments, vessels, fuel tanks and drums, fishing nets, and various household items.

"It's a fantastic amount of garbage, and a difficult job to address," she said of the three-year project funded largely by a $2.5 million grant from the Japanese government.

"Some of it has blown way up above the high-tide line, into the forests and rocks where bears have torn into it," she said.

The coming month-long endeavour will cost about $1 million (645,702.85 pounds) and requires more than 3,000 helicopter trips carrying sacks strong enough to hold 600 pounds each from the coastline to the barge.

The barge, which is roughly the length of an American football field, will makes close to 50 stops to receive the sacks, Stewart said. The detritus will then be offloaded in Seattle for sorting and recycling before the remaining garbage is sent to an Oregon disposal site.

Stewart also noted that some of the beaches were accessible only by air because of potentially dangerous currents.

"These are dangerous, high-energy beaches," Stewart said. "It's not a smooth sandy beach where waves lap gently to the shores."

The clean-up has been underway since 2012 when the state first conducted aerial surveys that produced more than 15,000 images.

The efforts started about a year after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful ever recorded in Japan, set off a series of massive tsunami waves in March 2011 that devastated a wide swath of coastline and killed nearly 20,000 people.

It also devastated the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing meltdowns in the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years.

Since then, crews have been gathering waste and taking it to landfills in the Alaska city of Anchorage. Preparing the materials for the landfills was no longer cost-effective, Stewart said.

(Editing by Curtis Skinner and Eric Walsh)