WASHINGTON A suicide bombing in Istanbul on Saturday killed two American citizens, the White House said in a statement.

"We are in close touch with Turkish authorities and reaffirm our commitment to work together with Turkey to confront the evil of terrorism," White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A suicide bomber killed two Israelis and two other people in a busy shopping district in the heart of Istanbul, the fourth such attack in Turkey so far this year.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)