Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (L) walks to show U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry the skyline of the city before the start of a meeting in Istanbul April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

ISTANBUL Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday the United States had told Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan it would be better for him to delay a planned trip to the Palestinian Gaza Strip expected at the end of May.

Erdogan, who has for years spoken of his desire to visit the Palestinian enclave, said last week he would go there after an official visit to the United States next month. Kerry was speaking at a news conference in Istanbul.

