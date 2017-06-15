The Turkish flag flies over the the Turkish Ambassador's residence in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ANKARA Turkey on Thursday condemned a decision by U.S. authorities to issue arrest warrants to some members of President Tayyip Erdogan's security detail over a brawl that erupted in Washington last month, saying it "lacked legal basis".

Washington prosecutors have charged a dozen Turkish security and police officers with assault after an attack on protesters during Erdogan's visit to the U.S. capital last month, officials said.

"This decision taken by U.S. authorities is wrong, biased and lacks legal basis," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The brawl in front of the Turkish ambassador's residence was caused by the failure of local security authorities to take necessary measures ... Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place."

