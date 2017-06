U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will again meet his Turkish counterpart next week in Europe, the top U.S. general said on Monday, describing regular U.S. efforts to address Turkish concerns over a U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria.

U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Mattis also wrote a detailed letter to Turkey last week to provide a "routine update" on U.S. efforts in Syria.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, editing by G Crosse)