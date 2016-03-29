U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) at in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an informal discussion this week during a nuclear summit, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I would expect that over the course of the visit, the president will have an opportunity at some point to have at least an informal discussion with President Erdogan," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters travelling with Obama.

Earnest said that the lack of a formal meeting should not be interpreted as a snub to Erdogan, adding that more than 50 leaders will be at the summit, and noted the Turkish president will have a formal meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

