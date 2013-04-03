One of the world's most wanted rebel chiefs, Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army, is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will offer a reward of up to $5 million (3.3 million pounds) for information leading to the arrest, transfer or conviction fugitive warlord Joseph Kony and some of his top aides.

Kony, who has been accused of terrorizing northern Uganda for 20 years, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. His guerrillas are accused of abducting children to use as fighters and sex slaves, and of hacking off victims' limbs as a method of intimidation and revenge.

