ANTIGUA, Guatemala U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Elias Jaua had agreed to find new ways to forge positive relations between their two countries, long at political loggerheads.

Washington has angered Venezuela's government by holding back recognition of new President Nicolas Maduro, the chosen successor of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

On a visit to Guatemala, Kerry welcomed as a "positive development" Venezuela's return to the United States of an American filmmaker arrested in April on accusations he was working as a spy for Washington.

