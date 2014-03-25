A sailor and a civilian believed to be the gunman were killed in a shooting at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, late on Monday, naval officials said.

Security services briefly shut down Naval Station Norfolk after the incident involving the two men at the base's Pier 1, the Navy said in a statement on its Facebook page.

An investigation was ongoing and no further details were available, it added.

The sailor was an active-duty member and Navy officials were looking into the "access and credentials" of the civilian, who was suspected of shooting the sailor, Navy spokeswoman Beth Baker said.

Details of the late-night incident were murky, Baker said, adding there could have been ships tied up at the pier as well as security personnel and crew.

