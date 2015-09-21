The logo of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, a subsidiary of Daimler AG, is seen on top of a Mercedes-Benz branch in Hanau, 30km (19 miles) south of Frankfurt October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HAMBURG Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said its Mercedes-Benz Cars business was not affected by accusations raised against fellow German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) by U.S. authorities.

"We heard of the EPA's accusations against VW from the press. The issue described by the press does not apply to Mercedes-Benz Cars," Daimler said in an e-mailed statement, adding it was not aware of any investigation of Mercedes.

Europe's largest automaker is accused of designing software for diesel models of its core VW brand and luxury division Audi that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

