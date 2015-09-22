ROME Italy said on Tuesday it was concerned about whether Volkswagen had cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests in Europe as it did in the United States and said it would open its own investigation.

In a statement, Italy's Transport Ministry said it had sent a letter to Volkswagen and the main emissions tester in Germany to ask "if the anomalies found could also have been conducted on vehicles sold and tested in the European Union".

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, could face penalties of up to $18 billion in the United States, as well as class-action lawsuits from buyers and damage to its reputation, with U.S. regulators alleging it misled them for more than a year.

