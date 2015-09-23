FRANKFURT German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was taking responsibility for decisions made before he was at the group's helm.

Winterkorn, CEO since 2007, resigned earlier on Wednesday, after the German carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests on diesel vehicles.

"I have great respect for his decision. He is taking responsibility for something that happened when he was not chief executive of Volkswagen but rather at Audi," Gabriel said on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show on Wednesday.

