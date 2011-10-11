NEW YORK The Occupy Wall Street movement will take its protests to the New York homes of super-wealthy executives on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein cancelled a talk at a college in the city.

Protesters will march through Manhattan's Upper East Side on a "Billionaire's Tour" to take their grievances about economic inequality to the homes of News Corp's Rupert Murdoch, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and others.

As the movement builds strength around the United States, Blankfein cancelled a talk at New York's Barnard College, saying he had to be in Washington. A spokesman for Goldman Sachs, the banking and investment firm that received and repaid federal bailout funds at the height of the U.S. economic crisis, said it was a scheduling conflict for the chief executive.

Hundreds of people have been camping in a park near Wall Street since September 17, sparking similar rallies around the country against what participants see as corporate greed. More than 700 people have been arrested during marches in New York where some police used pepper spray.

About 100 protesters were arrested earlier on Tuesday in Boston after the group expanded its camp.

The "Billionaire's Tour" on Tuesday also plans to stop at the homes of David Koch, co-founder of energy conglomerate Koch Industries, and hedge fund manager John Paulson.

"Join us on a walking tour of the homes of some of the bank and corporate executives that don't pay taxes, cut jobs, engaged in mortgage fraud, tanked our economy ... all while giving themselves record setting bonuses," said NYC Communities for Change, one of several groups organizing the protest.

It said protesters would march from house to house "demanding accountability for Wall Street crimes and an extension of the Millionaire's Tax," a New York state tax that is due to expire at the end of the year.

On Thursday college students are planning a solidarity protest on at least 56 campuses, while large protests against economic inequality are being planned on Saturday around the United States.

Several thousand protesters, including teachers and religious leaders, converged on downtown Chicago on Monday, targeting a meeting of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a U.S. futures exchange trade association conference.

(Additional reporting by Lauren LaCapra; Editing by Bill Trott)