A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011.

NEW YORK Protesters with the Occupy Wall Street movement threatened on Thursday to block any efforts by clean-up crews to enter their camp to clear away three-weeks worth of debris, raising concern about a potential showdown between demonstrators and police.

While New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said their protests can continue as long as laws are obeyed, the city has become concerned over the build-up of trash and general wear and tear on Zuccotti Park, headquarters for the demonstrators.

Bloomberg visited protesters at the park on Wednesday night and informed them it would be cleaned by work crews on Friday, a move demonstrators said was a ploy to permanently drive them from their camp about five blocks from City Hall in lower Manhattan.

"What's been said is that we can come back later, but of course we're sceptical," said Jeff Schurte, 29, who recently earned his master's degree in international development. "This could just be an excuse to get us out permanently."

Owners of the park notified protesters that once each section was reopened after about four hours for clean up, rules would be enforced against camping and/or the erection of tents and other structures, lying down on the ground or benches, placing tarps or sleeping bags on the ground, storage of personal property.

Occupy Wall Street pledged to resist any effort by cleaning crews or police to enter the park, asking protesters to create a human chain around the area to "peacefully/non-violently stand our ground," according to a post on its Facebook page.

The movement, which began on September 17, plans to undertake its own massive clean-up effort and sent out requests for mops, brooms, garbage bags and power washers. But protesters also objected to Bloomberg's description of the camp.

"I don't feel that the story presented by the city, by the mayor, is accurate, that the place is so unsanitary and filthy that there's vermin and things like that," said Schurte. "I haven't seen any vermin or cockroaches the whole time I have been here."

Since an unremarkable beginning, the protests have spread across the United States, as people in other cities take up the cry against the billions of dollars in bank bailouts doled out during the recession that is allowing banks to resume earning huge profits while many average Americans struggle with lost jobs and savings.

In Austin, Texas four protesters were arrested on Thursday for criminal trespassing after they refused to leave the protest site outside City Hall when city workers came to clean the area.

Lauren DiGioia, 26, who has spent the past week at Zuccotti Park and is a member of Occupy Wall Street's sanitation committee, said she was concerned that violence could break out in New York if workers attempted to enter the camp.

"I'm worried there is going to be a riot," she said.

