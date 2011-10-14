NEW YORK Officials in New York City averted a showdown with anti-Wall Street protesters on Friday when plans to clean up the park they have occupied for the past month were postponed.

Brookfield Office Properties, which manages the publicly accessible park, announced it would delay the cleaning that had been set for early Friday morning. Protesters, who had seen the plan to clean the park as a ploy to evict them, celebrated the decision.

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, in his weekly radio address on Friday, said his office was not involved in the decision to postpone plans for the cleanup.

"My understanding is that Brookfield got lots of calls from many elected officials threatening them and saying, 'If you don't stop this, we'll make your life much more difficult,'" said Bloomberg, who added that he did not know which officials had called the company.

There were some arrests, but no widespread disruptions.

"This development has emboldened the movement and sent a clear message that the power of the people has prevailed against Wall Street," Occupy Wall Street said in a statement, estimating more than 3,000 people had gathered in the park.

New York police said they took 14 people into custody when several hundred protesters left the park to march south through the financial district and north towards City Hall.

Protesters are upset that the billions of dollars in U.S. bank bailouts doled out during the recession allowed banks to resume earning huge profits while average Americans got scant relief from high unemployment and job insecurity.

They also argue that the richest 1 percent of Americans do not pay their fair share in taxes.

Many protesters feared the cleaning would be an attempt to shut down the movement that has sparked solidarity protests in other cities. There were plans for global rallies on Saturday in 71 countries, according to Occupy Together and United for Global Change.

RATS AND ROACHES?

In hopes of keeping out cleaning crews, protesters spent much of the night tidying the park themselves, using brooms, mops and buckets to clear away weeks of debris.

"We clean up after ourselves. It's not like there's rats and roaches running around the park," said Bailey Bryant, 28, an employee at a Manhattan bank who visits the camp after work and on weekends.

Brookfield has said conditions at the park were "unsanitary and unsafe," with no toilets and a shortage of garbage cans. Neighbours complained of lewdness, drug use, harassment and offensive odours from the protesters, Brookfield said.

Occupy Wall Street has portrayed Brookfield as part of the financial community that has cost average Americans job security and savings. Brookfield counts Bloomberg's girlfriend Diana Taylor among its board members.

Brookfield has established rules banning camping, which the protesters have been doing since September 17.

New York City Deputy Mayor Cas Holloway said in a statement that Brookfield "believes they can work out an arrangement with the protesters that will ensure the park remains clean, safe, available for public use and that the situation is respectful of residents and businesses downtown..."