SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES Actress Misty Upham, who played a housekeeper in the movie adaption of "August: Osage County," has been missing in Washington state for six days, police said on Friday.

The acclaimed Native American actress was last seen walking by herself from an apartment on Sunday around Auburn, some 20 miles south of Seattle, and was reported missing by her father on Oct. 6, Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said.

Police responded to a suicide call from the apartment but the 32-year-old Upham had already left by the time officers arrived, Stocker said.

There were no suspects or leads in her disappearance and she is believed to have left on her own free will, Stocker said.

Police had responded to suicide calls four times in the past year at the same apartment, Stocker said, and Upham's parents have told police she is on medications for mental health issues.

Upham, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her supporting role in the 2008 crime drama, "Frozen River," has not been in contact with friends or family since her disappearance, police said.

