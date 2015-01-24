A man walks two dogs during a winter snowstorm in Somerville, Massachusetts January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A winter storm brought freezing rain and snow to New York City, Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Saturday and was heading into New England, causing hazardous travel conditions and delays.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow in some areas, with the biggest snowfalls forecast for central Massachusetts.

The website Flightaware.com reported airport delays between 25 and 35 minutes at Boston's Logan International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

A second storm system was expected to pound the upper Midwest Saturday evening, spreading between 4 to 8 inches (10-20 cm) of snow across northern Indiana into central Ohio, the NWS reported.

(Reporting by Mark Guarino; Editing by Frances Kerry and Crispian Balmer)