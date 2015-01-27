After a blizzard that blanketed the northeastern United States but proved less powerful in New York City than predicted, airlines, commuter rail, bus lines and subways resumed limited operations on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, widespread travel delays and cancellations persisted.

The following are the latest updates as of 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday:

* NEW YORK'S METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY resumed limited subway service at 8:42 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Bus service will resume incrementally throughout the day, with both bus and subway service operating on a Sunday schedule, MTA said. Long Island Railroad's electrified lines were expected to begin operating on a Sunday schedule starting around 12 p.m. EST. LIRR service remains suspended on the Montauk Branch east of Babylon, Greenport to Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson Branch east of Huntington and the Oyster Bay Branch, the MTA said.

The Metro-North Railroad expected to operate on a Sunday schedule on the Hudson and Harlem Lines starting around 11 a.m. EST. New Haven Line service will start at 1 p.m. EST. Metro-North expects to resume a normal weekday schedule on Wednesday.

The nine MTA-operated bridges and tunnels are open.

* NEW JERSEY TRANSIT said Northeast Corridor service began operating around 10 a.m. EST on a weekend schedule. Atlantic City Rail Line service is operating on a weekend schedule and South Jersey buses are operating on a regular schedule. North Jersey buses were expected to begin operating around 11 a.m. EST. Service has resumed on Newark Light Rail and the River Line while Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has resumed a weekend schedule.

* MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY will not operate subways, commuter rail, buses and ferries around Boston on Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday. Public transit is expected to resume on Wednesday.

* AMTRAK passenger rail service remained suspended on the Northeast Corridor between New York City and Boston as well as to upstate New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. Trains were operating at a reduced frequency between New York and Washington, D.C., as well as New York to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Limited service has been resumed between New York City and Albany, New York.

* GREYHOUND BUS LINES has suspended much of its Monday service for several cities including New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and elsewhere in the Northeast, according to the company's website. Information about service interruptions on Tuesday had not been posted.

* DELTA AIR LINES (DAL.N) cancelled about 600 Monday flights as of Sunday due to the blizzard and has issued a waiver for affected ticketholders to re-book their travel. The airline already cancelled 222 Tuesday flights, according to FlightAware.com.

* UNITED AIRLINES (UAL.N) said cancellations remained in effect on all flights on Tuesday from its Newark, New Jersey hub, as well as flights from New York, Boston and Philadelphia. It expects the storm to affect its operations throughout the Northeast, but said customers were eligible for fee waivers to reschedule their travel free of charge. More than 250 of its Monday flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware.com.

* AMERICAN AIRLINES and US AIRWAYS (AAL.O) said 1,400 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, and 900 on Monday from the New York area, Boston and Philadelphia. It will resume very limited flights from Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Flights from the New York area will resume on Wednesday, and build throughout the day. Flights from Boston will resume on a limited schedule starting around noon on Wednesday and build throughout the remainder of the day. The airline has waived its ticket reissue charge for impacted travellers through Wednesday.

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS (JBLU.O) has cancelled 275 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware.com. Spokesman Morgan Johnston said the New York-based airline expected another 525 cancellations Tuesday and 190 more on Wednesday "to give customers time to make necessary travel arrangements." Change and cancellation fees to select cities are waived through Friday.

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (LUV.N) has cancelled more than 300 Tuesday flights out of its 3,410 flights system-wide, after cancelling 130 flights on Monday. It expected to cancel nearly 50 flights on Wednesday. The carrier said it is "working with affected customers."

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Jeffrey Dastin and Barbara Goldberg in New York, Nick Carey in Chicago and Scott Malone in Boston; editing by Bernard Orr, G Crosse)