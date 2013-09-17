Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON A man threw firecrackers over the White House's north fence on Monday, just hours after a shooting rampage in the U.S. capital in which 13 people died, the U.S. Secret Service said.
Uniformed agents sealed off the area in front of the presidential mansion and ordered journalists in the driveway in front of the West Wing to move inside the building.
With the capital on high alert after the earlier shootings, reaction to the firecrackers was immediate, with some people tweeting that shots had been heard.
"There have not been shots outside the White House," said Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan.
Video of the incident showed agents apprehending a man dressed in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt before leading him away.
The man, identified as Alexander Sahagian, has been arrested, a law enforcement official said. The charge was likely to be throwing projectiles.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.