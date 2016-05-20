WASHINGTON A U.S. Secret Service agent shot a man carrying a firearm near the White House on Friday after the man refused to drop his weapon, the agency said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, said agency spokesman David Iacovetti.

"When the subject failed to comply with the verbal commands, he was shot once by a Secret Service agent and taken into custody," he said. "The Secret Service recovered a firearm at the scene. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and an agent provided medical aid to the subject."

The man did not enter the White House complex and no law enforcement personnel or innocent bystanders were injured.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)