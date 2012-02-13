Singer Whitney Houston performs the song 'Try It On My Own' during the 'VH1 Divas Duets' concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, in this file photo taken May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Files

Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Singer Whitney Houston looks on on the German TV game show 'Wetten Dass' (Bet it...?) in Freiburg, in this file photo taken October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Files

South African President Nelson Mandela and American pop star Whitney Houston smile for photographers in Johannesburg in this November 10, 1994 file photo. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya/Files

Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C) poses with her former husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) at Disneyland in Anaheim, in this file photo taken August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ryumen/Files

A Beverly Hills Police Crime Lab vehicle is seen outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where singer Whitney Houston was found dead in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cover art for the DVD of the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard' starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is shown in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters February 11, 2012. Houston has died, according to her publicist on February 11, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. She was 48. REUTERS/Courtesy Warner Home Video Copyright 2004/Handout

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner dance in a scene from their 1992 film 'The Bodyguard', in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters February 11, 2012. Houston, died on February 11, 2012, in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Courtesy Warner Home Video Copyright 2004/Handout

The Beverly Hilton Hotel is seen after singer Whitney Houston was found dead inside in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7 at the 21st American Music Awards, in this file photo taken February 8, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Officials stand outside a loading dock door of the Beverly Hilton Hotel where Whitney Houston was found dead in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beverly Hills Police Lt. Mark Rosen (R) talks to reporters outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel after Whitney Houston's death in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Music executive Clive Davis (R) pose with singers and cousins Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston (2nd R) at the 15th annual Society of Singers ELLA Awards in Beverly Hills, in this file photo taken September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, Whitney Houston performs during the Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in this December 7, 1998 handout publicity photograph. REUTERS/Las Vegas News Bureau Archives/Handout

Singer Whitney Houston waves at the crowd next to Clive Davis at the conclusion of her performance at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Davis in Beverly Hills, California in this February 7, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, Whitney Houston performs during the Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in this December 7, 1998 handout publicity photograph. REUTERS/Darrin Bush/Las Vegas News Bureau Archives/Handout

Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

A Los Angeles County Coroner's van exits the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the body of Whitney Houston, who died in a hotel room there on Saturday, in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Whitney Houston bows after performing 'I Didn't Know My Own Strength' at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Whitney Houston performs before winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, in this file photo taken February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files

LOS ANGELES Pop star Whitney Houston was found "underwater and apparently unconscious" when she was discovered in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub, police said on Monday.

Beverly Hills Police said in a written statement that they could not yet speculate on the cause of Houston's death.

"She was underwater and apparently unconscious," Beverly Hills police said in the statement. "Ms. Houston was pulled from the tub by members of her staff and hotel security was promptly notified."

The 48-year-old singer, who battled drug addiction during her life, was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room on Saturday on the eve of music's Grammy Awards.

Her death stunned family and fans, and prompted questions about what might have caused the death of the wealthy superstar.

Some reports, citing unnamed sources close to Beverly Hills police and Los Angeles County coroners, have cited a possible accidental drowning and others have highlighted her past drug use. Coroner's officials have declined to provide much detail pending toxicology tests that could take six to eight weeks to complete.

"As can be expected in a high profile incident such as this there have been many rumours circulating and much speculation by the media and the public," Beverly Hills Police said in the statement.

"In order to minimize such speculation, the Beverly Hills Police Department has asked the Coroner's office to place a security hold on their findings until they have a complete and final report prepared."

Police said in the statement that Houston's body was discovered in the tub at about 3:30 p.m. by a member of her personal staff.

Fire department personnel and hotel security arrived and initiated CPR but were unable to revive her, police said.

Earlier on Monday, officials said that Houston's body can be released to her family following the autopsy.

A spokeswoman for the late singer said plans for funeral and memorial services were not complete.

Houston's brother-in-law, Billy Watson, on Monday vehemently denied to ABCNews.com that the singer had any intention of committing suicide.

"Oh, no, this is accidental," Billy told ABCNews.com. "She wouldn't have left her daughter like that. She wouldn't have done that to her daughter," he said, referring to 18-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown, who is said to be distraught over her mother's death.

Watson, whose sister is married to Houston's brother, Gary, said the family is flying back to New Jersey from California today and Tuesday.

Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for Los Angeles County, declined comment on media reports that Houston had not drowned, but likely died from a combination of alcohol and prescription drugs including anti-anxiety medications.

"You can look at a body and not know what the cause of death is," Winter told reporters.

"You might have a suspicion, but the person could have suffered a heart attack, or an embolism or something; and no matter what medications they're taking, until we run (toxicological tests) and see the level, and what's in the system, we're not going to speculate,"

Houston, best known for her hit single "I Will Always Love You," the theme song of "The Bodyguard" film in which she starred, had a long history of addiction to alcohol, cocaine and marijuana and had been in rehab as recently as May 2011.

She had been preparing to appear at a pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills on the night she died.

(Additional reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Jackie Frank)