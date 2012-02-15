Singer Whitney Houston performs the song 'Try It On My Own' during the 'VH1 Divas Duets' concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, in this file photo taken May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Files

Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Singer Whitney Houston looks on on the German TV game show 'Wetten Dass' (Bet it...?) in Freiburg, in this file photo taken October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Files

South African President Nelson Mandela and American pop star Whitney Houston smile for photographers in Johannesburg in this November 10, 1994 file photo. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya/Files

Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C) poses with her former husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) at Disneyland in Anaheim, in this file photo taken August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ryumen/Files

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner dance in a scene from their 1992 film 'The Bodyguard', in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters February 11, 2012. Houston, died on February 11, 2012, in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Courtesy Warner Home Video Copyright 2004/Handout

The Beverly Hilton Hotel is seen after singer Whitney Houston was found dead inside in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, Whitney Houston performs during the Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in this December 7, 1998 handout publicity photograph. REUTERS/Darrin Bush/Las Vegas News Bureau Archives/Handout

Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

A Los Angeles County Coroner's van exits the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the body of Whitney Houston, who died in a hotel room there on Saturday, in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Whitney Houston bows after performing 'I Didn't Know My Own Strength' at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Whitney Houston performs before winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, in this file photo taken February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Flowers and a photograph of the late singer Whitney Houston are pictured at a makeshift memorial to her at a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A private jet thought to be carrying the friends and family of pop singer Whitney Houston takes off at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thirteen-year-old William James Collier of San Antonio, Texas tosses a lemon as he lies on the ground behind a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A general view of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, is seen at Newark, New Jersey February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A board decorated with a picture of pop singer Whitney Houston is seen outside of New Hope Baptist Church at Newark, New Jersey, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man takes pictures of a memorial decorated for pop singer Whitney Houston, outside of New Hope Baptist Church at Newark, New Jersey, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for the late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

LOS ANGELES Officials investigating the death of singer Whitney Houston have issued subpoenas for her medical records after finding prescription drugs in her Beverly Hills hotel room.

The Los Angeles Coroner's office said on Wednesday the move was standard procedure in such cases. Houston, 48, who had a history of addiction to cocaine and alcohol, was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub late last week on the eve of the annual Grammy Awards show.

A private funeral is planned for her in her Newark, New Jersey hometown this coming Saturday. NBC and CBS television networks reported on Wednesday that Aretha Franklin, Houston's godmother, has been asked to sing at the service.

The coroner's office has declined to release details of an initial autopsy on the "I Will Always Love You" pop star, and is awaiting results of tests for drugs, alcohol and other substances that may have been in her system.

"It is just standard protocol to find out who were the deceased's doctors and what the person was being treated for," said Lt. Fred Corral, of the Los Angeles Coroner's office.

"We do that all the time when we find drugs or alcohol at the scene," he added, referring to the subpoenas.

Celebrity website TMZ.com obtained a copy of Houston's death certificate on Wednesday, which showed the cause of death as "deferred." The certificate said Houston would be buried at a Westfield, New Jersey cemetery, and TMZ quoted sources close to the family as saying she would be laid to rest next to the grave of her father John.

Officials have said they found some prescription drugs in Houston's hotel room but they declined to give details. TMZ said the amount was small, but included the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, over the counter painkillers and some antibiotics.

Houston had a well-chronicled addiction to cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs and alcohol. She was last in rehab in May 2011.

Celebrity media have reported that Houston was seen drinking heavily and behaving erratically in the three or four days before her death.

Us Weekly, in a cover story for its Friday edition, quoted an unnamed insider as saying she would mix different substances. "The alcohol would lower her inhibitions, then she'd think it was no big deal to take a sleeping pill or two and smoke some weed," the source told the magazine.

Houston leaves behind ex-husband Bobby Brown and the couple's 18 year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina, who was hospitalized twice over the weekend for anxiety.

Brown, who was married to Houston for 15 tumultuous years, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the teen was improving.

"My daughter Bobbi Kristina is doing much better," Brown said. "We continue to provide love and support to Bobbi Kristina. She is dealing with the tragedy of her mother's death and would prefer to do it outside of the public eye. I ask again that our privacy be respected."

Sales and downloads of Houston's best-known songs have soared since Saturday. Single digital track downloads surpassed 887,000 in the 24 hours after her death and her greatest hit album re-entered the Billboard music charts at No.6.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)