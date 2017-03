Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (C) is escorted in handcuffs as he leaves the courthouse in Fort Meade, Maryland June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

FORT MEADE, Maryland Military judge Colonel Denise Lind on Thursday accepted the guilty plea on 10 charges from U.S. Army Private Bradley Manning in his military court-martial for providing secret documents to the WikiLeaks website.

Manning. 25, pleaded guilty to a series of 10 lesser charges that he misused classified information for which he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, although he pleaded not guilty to the top charge of aiding the enemy.

