FORT MEADE, Maryland The U.S. Army private accused of providing diplomatic cables and other secret documents to the WikiLeaks website pleaded guilty on Thursday to misusing classified material, but denied the most serious charge in the case, aiding the enemy.

Below are some quotes from Private First Class Bradley Manning's testimony at his military hearing:

"I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I believe that if the general public ... had access to the information ... this could spark a domestic debate as to the role of the military and foreign policy in general."

Describing his feelings after he submitted the secret information to WikiLeaks:

"I felt I accomplished something that would allow me to have a clear conscience."

Regarding State Department cables he leaked, the vast majority of which he said he believed weren't classified and were more embarrassing than actually damaging to the U.S. government:

"In many ways, these cables are a catalogue of cliques and gossip."

Detailing what motivated him to initially leak documents:

"I felt we were risking for so much for people ... unwilling to cooperate with us. I began to become depressed."

Referring to investigative items that Iraq Federal Police shared with the U.S. Army regarding possible political opponents of now Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki:

"I always want to figure out the truth."

