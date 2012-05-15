PHOENIX Hundreds of firefighters battled several Arizona wildfires on Monday that charred nearly 11 square miles (28 square km) of parched ponderosa forest, brush and grassland, consuming several buildings and threatening a small town, authorities said.

The Sunflower Fire, the largest of at least four blazes in central and eastern Arizona, burned 7 square miles in the Tonto National Forest, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Phoenix, a fire response team handling the blaze said. It was just 5 percent contained late Monday.

The blazes were the first major wildfires in Arizona this year, after a record 2011 fire season in which nearly 2,000 recorded blazes together swallowed more than 1,500 square miles (3,885 square km), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

About 350 residents in the nearby community of Crown King were under mandatory evacuation on Monday after the human-caused Gladiator Fire burned 2 square miles of ponderosa pine, brush and chaparral in the Prescott National Forest and destroyed three buildings. Forty residents of the historic former mining town had yet to leave, a spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff's office said.

Fanned by strong and erratic winds and dry weather, the Gladiator Fire also threatened forest service campgrounds, lookout towers and power lines in the area, the Prescott National Forest said.

"There is no containment on this fire ... there's homes up there (and) efforts have concentrated on structural protection at this point" said Debbie Maneely, a spokeswoman with the fire incident team.

By late afternoon, the blazes cast a haze of gray-brown smoke over parts of the northeast Phoenix valley.

On the San Carlos Apache reservation, in eastern Arizona, the Elwood Fire, caused by lightning, charred more than 1.7 square miles of ponderosa pine, juniper and oak over the weekend. The Bull Flat Fire on the Fort Apache reservation, meanwhile, burned 575 acres (233 hectares) of brush and grassland and threatened a fish hatchery.

Last year's so-called Wallow Fire, the largest blaze in the state's history, started in late May and torched about 840 square miles of prime forest land in eastern Arizona.

U.S. Senator John McCain ignited a furore when he suggested last June that the blaze might have been started by illegal immigrants. Two Arizona cousins, later pleaded guilty to starting that fire when they left a campfire unattended.

