U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday nominated Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American and president of Dartmouth College, to become president of the World Bank when Robert Zoellick steps down in June.

Kim's name had not surfaced previously in media reports on potential U.S.-backed candidates to lead the organization.

Kim joins at least one other candidate for the World Bank's top post, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a respected economist and diplomat who has significant support from emerging-market countries, which have grown restless at seeing the job go routinely to an American.

The post has been held by an American since the bank's founding after World War Two, and Okonjo-Iweala's nomination marks the first time it has been contested.

One other candidate who also had backing from some emerging-market countries, Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, withdrew his name after Kim's nomination and threw his support to Kim.

Following are some facts about Kim and Okonjo-Iweala. Their nominations will be reviewed by the World Bank's board.

The review process is expected to be completed by the time the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold semi-annual meetings in Washington in late April.

JIM YONG KIM

Kim was born in South Korea but moved with his family to the United States as a five-year-old child. His father, a dentist, taught at the University of Iowa, and Kim grew up in Muscatine, Iowa, where he played quarterback for his high school football team and was also school president and valedictorian.

He earned a medical degree and an anthropology doctorate from Harvard, where he founded the development non-profit agency Partners in Health with medical school classmate Paul Farmer. The work of PIH in Haiti received widespread attention through the book "Mountains Beyond Mountains." While working with PIH in Peru, Kim, developed a treatment for a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

Kim, 52, was director of the department of HIV/AIDS at the World Health Organization and, while there, led a successful initiative to treat 3 million AIDS patients by 2005. He was elected in 2004 to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.

NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA

Okonjo-Iweala is currently finance minister for the African oil-producing nation of Nigeria, an appointment she accepted in mid-2011 after serving as a managing director at the World Bank from late 2007.

The 57-year-old Okonjo-Iweala is regarded as a highly credible candidate, accomplished in politics and development. She would be the first woman to lead the bank.

Educated at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Okonjo-Iweala has an extensive background in non-profit work and as a scholar. She worked as a senior fellow and expert on development issues at the Washington-based Brookings Institution.

