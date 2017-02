A yacht ferrying 27 people to watch Fourth of July fireworks capsized off New York's Long Island and at least three people drowned, Nassau County Police said on Thursday.

The dead were found in the water near the town of Oyster Bay after a 911 call was placed at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday (0210 GMT Thursday), police said.

The vessel was described as a 34-foot (10.4-metre) boat. Its passengers were believed to have been onboard to watch holiday fireworks but no other details were immediately available.

