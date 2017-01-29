Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON A U.S. special forces raid on al Qaeda headquarters in Yemen was authorized by President Donald Trump and was aimed at gathering intelligence about the militant group, a U.S. military official said on Sunday.
The official said American elite forces did not seize any militants or take any prisoners off-site after Saturday's raid, which the Pentagon said killed 14 members of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. U.S. forces carrying out the raid came under fire.
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.