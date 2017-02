WASHINGTON The United States confirmed on Sunday it had issued a visa for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh, but said it expected him to remain in the country only for a limited time to undergo medical treatment.

"Ali Abdullah Saleh's request to travel to the U.S. for medical treatment has been approved," the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "As we have indicated, the sole purpose of this travel is for medical treatment and we expect that he will stay for a limited time that corresponds to the duration of this treatment."

(Reporting by Andrew Quinn, editing by Jackie Frank)