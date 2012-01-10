A ground crew worker walks past a U.S. Airways aircraft outside terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

US Airways Group Inc LCC.N and a union representing 5,200 pilots have agreed to end litigation spawned by what the carrier called an illegal work slowdown.

Both sides have asked U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad in Charlotte, North Carolina, to make permanent his September 28 order that directed the union to temporarily end the slowdown, a Friday court filing shows.

In its July 2011 lawsuit, US Airways accused the union of encouraging pilots to work more slowly, delay departures, call in fatigued and boost "maintenance write-ups" to speed up contract talks.

The Tempe, Arizona-based carrier said the actions caused more delays and cancellations, and an increase in the rate at which customer baggage failed to make connecting flights.

"Rather than proceed with this litigation, the parties have agreed and stipulated that the preliminary injunction should be converted into a permanent injunction and that final judgment should be entered in favour of US Airways," the filing said.

US Airways and pilots have been in often-contentious contract talks since the 2005 merger of the old US Airways with America West Airlines, with the main dispute over seniority.

"We are hopeful that this will soon be behind us and that our pilots can focus their energies on negotiations and resolve their seniority dispute that has been an obstacle to reaching a single agreement," US Airways spokesman Todd Lehmacher said.

Union spokesman Todd Fieser had no immediate comment.

Relative to the industry, the on-time rate of US Airways flights improved more after the September 28 injunction from where it stood before the lawsuit.

The percentage of US Airways flights delayed at least 15 minutes in arrival fell to 14.1 percent in October from 25.11 percent in June, data from the government's Bureau of Transportation Statistics show.

Industrywide, the rate of arrival delays dropped to 13.52 percent in October from 21.03 percent in June.

US Airways shares rose 18 cents to $5.78 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The case is US Airways Inc v. US Airline Pilots Association et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of North Carolina, No. 11-00371. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Maureen Bavdek)