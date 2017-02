A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK U.S. stock market executives, regulators and brokers have agreed to close the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, with an official announcement coming shortly, people who were on an industry-wide call on the matter said on Monday.

Every effort is being made to reopen markets on Wednesday, but a final decision has not been made yet, one of the people said.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)