July 8 Large investment managers bought $12.231 billion (8 billion pounds) at a 2-year note auction held in June,

compared with the $9.690 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Wednesday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $3.340 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $5.280 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $26 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $15.848 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $15.724 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $13.100 billion in 7-year debt versus $12.329 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $4.583 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $7.489 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.806 billion of 7-year debt versus $6.111 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $7 billion in 30-Year TIPS Bond of

which investment funds bought $4.486 billion and foreign investors purchased $0.547 billion.