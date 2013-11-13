PARIS/FRANKFURT Germany's E.ON and French GDF Suez, two leading European utilities, posted lower earnings, partly blaming government and EU policies for prolonging an energy crisis that is leading to power plant closures and asset writedowns.

Both companies said they would step up investment in emerging markets with high growth and stable regulation to try to counter the slowing market in western Europe, where economies are struggling to emerge from recession.

E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany's top utility, trimmed its forecast for full-year core earnings to a range of 9.2 to 9.3 billion euros (£7.78-7.86 billion), from 9.2 to 9.8 billion after the group's nine-month core profit declined by a fifth.

French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA, Europe's second-largest by market value after French peer EDF (EDF.PA), posted a 6.5 percent drop in nine-month core earnings and said it would write down European power assets.

E.ON shares were down 0.7 percent while GDF shares were down two percent, which one trader blamed on the lack of a clear outlook for next year. Volume was light in both stocks.

Falling demand and overcapacity have led to plunging wholesale power prices and have thrown Europe's utilities into an unprecedented crisis.

Both firms complain about the boom in subsidised solar and wind energy, which they say leads to overcapacity and puts traditional thermal plants out of business.

"Our legacy generation business continues to suffer from the upheavals in the power market, which result in part from interventionist government policies," E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in a letter to shareholders.

Cheap U.S. shale gas has led to exports of cheap U.S. coal to Europe, which outcompetes modern gas-fired generators on price, forcing utilities like GDF and E.ON to close down or mothball dozens of modern gas turbines.

E.ON has mothballed or shut down about 7 gigawatt (GW) of plant capacity - the equivalent of seven nuclear plants - while GDF Suez has closed down 12 GW, decided to close 2 GW in the third quarter and has put another 5 to 7 GW under review.

It said it produced seven percent less electricity at its EU-based facilities over the first nine months of the year, suggesting it would need fewer carbon permits this year. The EU operations generated 133.5 terrawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity over January to September, compared to 143.7 TWh a year earlier.

The crisis has also hit rival utilities, most notably Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) and EnBW (EBKG.DE), due to the additional burden of Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power for good by 2022.

FLIGHT ABROAD

To compensate for a stagnant Europe, GDF and E.ON both bank on emerging markets where power demand growth is high and their traditional business model of centralised power production in capital-intensive plants is not challenged by wind and solar.

In the nine months to September, GDF earned 10.5 billion euros in fast-growing markets in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East, or 15.5 percent of its 67.66 billion euros consolidated revenue. It is also directing most of its growth capital spending to these markets.

E.ON has in the past said it aims to generate more than 25 percent of net income in markets outside Europe in the second half of the decade, roughly twice as much compared to now.

"GDF Suez has been well ahead of the pack in taking the emerging markets route and among European integrated utilities it is now the uncontested leader in terms of exposure to these markets," said Dieter Furniere, equities analyst at Brussels-based KBC Securities.

He added that GDF was doing the same with its expansion into energy efficiency and energy services, in which it is Europe's leading player.

"Again, we see that other utilities, notably RWE, are following suit," Furniere added.

GDF's energy services unit employs nearly 80,000 staff, more than half of its total staff count, and is expanding abroad through acquisitions, most recently with its 190 million pound acquisition of the facilities management unit of Britain's Balfour Beatty (BALF.L).

With the bulk of their activities still in Europe, the two energy giants' diversification efforts so far have not borne fruit in terms of valuation. E.ON and GDF both trade around 0.76 times their book value, the lowest in the Dow Jones Stoxx European utilities index .SX6P.

In the year to date, E.ON shares are down 4.2 percent, GDF shares are up 19 percent. ($1 = 0.7442 euros)

(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet, editing by Elizabeth Piper)