TBILISI Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov in a statement on the presidential website.

"We express our deep condolences over the death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov. Islam Karimov led his country in the most difficult period of its history and under his leadership Uzbekistan achieved significant development, state building and prosperity," the statement said.

"I'd like to express my condolences from me personally and on behalf of the Georgian people to the president's family and Uzbek people," Margvelashvili added.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Alexander Winning)