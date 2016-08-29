MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday it deeply regrets the illness of Uzbek President Islam Karimov who suffered a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

The Kremlin declined to comment on whether it was concerned by a possible aggravation of the situation in Central Asia's most populous country which borders Afghanistan, in the event of Karimov's death.

"Such formulation of the question is inappropriate and I repeat once again: the Kremlin wishes a quick recovery to the president of Uzbekistan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"We would like to receive only positive news about the president's health."

