Smoke raises on the air after a fire broke out at a Vale fertilizer unit in Santos, Brazil, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO An accident on Tuesday at a port in northeastern Brazil run by miner Vale SA killed one worker and injured another, the company said in a note on Wednesday.

Vale said the pair worked for an external company hired to erect scaffolding on pier 1 of the Ponta da Madeira terminal in the state of Maranhao.

One of the workers died upon reaching hospital, while the other is no longer in a critical condition.

Vale said it was investigating the causes of the accident and offered its condolences and assistance to the victims and their families.

The company said the port's operations had not been impacted by the incident.

The port is responsible for exporting iron ore from Vale's new giant mine, S11D, which began operations at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)