Logos of Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo /File Photo

TOKYO Trading in shares of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) was suspended in Tokyo on Wednesday after news the company was interested in buying Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's (VRX.TO) stomach-drug business.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters the deal for the sale of the Salix business could raise as much as $10 billion for Valeant.

A Takeda spokesman said the company had no immediate comment but would release a comment through the stock exchange shortly.

