FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BOSTON Billionaire investor William Ackman on Thursday told Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's (VRX.TO)(VRX.N) chief executive that he supports him and praised management and the board of directors for considering "any and all alternatives" that would benefit shareholders.
In a letter sent from Ackman's email account to CEO Michael Pearson, with the subject line reading "You", Ackman said, "We share the board's confidence in you and your leadership." The email was seen by Reuters.
Valeant's share price cratered about 20 percent on Thursday, added to losses incurred by Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, a $14.5 billion hedge fund that is the drugmaker's second biggest investor.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.