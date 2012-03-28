British oil and gas company Valiant Petroleum VPP.L said its full-year profit more than doubled on higher oil prices though production stayed almost flat from the previous year.

The company, which focuses on the North Sea, expects to produce 7,000 to 8,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2012, helped by production from its Don and Causeway fields.

Valiant's average net production was 7,453 bopd during 2011.

"Valiant is now well positioned for a busy 2012 which will include a minimum of five exploration and appraisal wells, additional development wells on the West Don and Don Southwest fields and first oil from Causeway, the company's first operated development," Chief Executive Peter Buchanan said.

Pretax profit for the year rose to $128.9 million from $51.6 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed 80 percent to $317.7 million.

The company's shares, which have gained about 17 percent since the beginning of this year, closed at 516 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)