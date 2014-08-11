Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch smiles on the second day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC said it had taken a $1 billion (£595.72 million) stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O).

Fox withdrew its $80 billion bid to buy Time Warner last week after being rebuffed by the owner of CNN, HBO and Warner Bros studios. Murdoch said he has no plans to pursue another company as an alternative.

"We support (Fox's) stand-alone plan and (believe) that it would drive the stock higher," ValueAct Chief Executive Jeffrey Ubben told Reuters, adding that he sees Fox as a $50 stock in three years.

Fox shares were up 1 percent at $34.69 in late morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Ubben also said he supported Fox's $6 billion share repurchase plan.

"We thought it was something they should do if they were to walk away, to remind people of their cash flow."

Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNBC reported ValueAct's stake earlier on Monday.

