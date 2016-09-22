Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA.O), a U.S developer of medicines for the central nervous system, is preparing to consider strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vanda is holding conversations with investment banks about appointing a financial adviser to help it review its options, the people said this week. Vanda has explored selling itself in the past, and there is no certainty the latest move will result in any deal, the people cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Vanda declined to comment.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)