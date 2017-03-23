German executive at Volkswagen Japan arrested for suspected drug use
TOKYO Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
AMSTERDAM Japan's Toyota Industries Corp (6201.T) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately-held Vanderlande Industries of the Netherlands, a maker of package and baggage handling equipment and software, for about 1.2 billion euros (1.04 billion pounds).
Toyota said the acquisition would strengthen its materials handling business.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)
TOKYO Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
MANILA/BEIJING Powered by China's infrastructure push, Chinese construction steel producers are seeing their best profits in years, lording it over their high-value counterparts in a setback for Beijing's years-long drive urging steelmakers to move up the value chain.
WASHINGTON A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.