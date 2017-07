Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, a unit of the Vanguard Group Inc, said on Wednesday it appointed former UBS executive Thomas Merz to the newly created role of head of European distribution, ex-UK.

Merz, who was the head of exchange-traded funds-Europe at UBS Asset Management, will be based in Zurich and will report to Sean Hagerty, head of Europe, in his new role, the company said.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)